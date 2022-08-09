Lumea Selects Tempus to Advance AI-Driven Digital Pathology Solutions
Lumea, a leader in integrated digital pathology, has chosen Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, to create AI-enabled solutionsLEHI, UTAH, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea Inc, a leader in integrated digital pathology solutions, has chosen Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, to create AI-enabled solutions that aim to significantly improve the level of care for cancer patients.
Tempus is developing algorithms to detect potential, actionable genetic alterations using whole-slide pathology images on Lumea’s digital pathology platform, BxLink®. This technology has the potential to screen cancer patients for clinically actionable biomarkers to identify those within the Lumea system who would benefit from molecular profiling and may qualify for targeted therapies.
“The challenge today is that it is not feasible to screen every cancer patient for specific genetic mutations,” stated John Wirthlin, CEO of Lumea. “Tempus’ AI technology can digitally screen all patients on Lumea’s platform for potential actionable genetic alterations and then identify patients who may benefit from subsequent molecular profiling. This knowledge gives those patients and their physicians the information they need to choose the best treatment options, which will significantly improve patient care.”
Tempus will present its AI technology and the results of its collaboration with Lumea at the Digital Diagnostic Summit this fall in Park City, Utah. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with colleagues at the forefront of high-volume digital pathology implementation.
There are limited spots available, so register now to learn more about exciting digital pathology trends from Tempus, Lumea, and other leaders in the field.
About Lumea
Lumea is the market leader in the field of integrated digital pathology solutions. Its proprietary platform leverages new technologies to drive significant improvements in biopsy handling, tracking, workflow, and diagnosis. Lumea’s technology results in measurably better quality, efficiency, and cost savings throughout the diagnostic process. To learn more about the benefits of using Lumea’s technology, please visit lumea.net
About Tempus
Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.
Bianca Collings
Lumea
bianca@lumea.net