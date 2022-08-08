Crowe & Dunlevy Selects Dellegar as V.P. of Administration in Tulsa

Shawn Dellegar Will Succeed Randall Snapp as Managing Attorney of the Firm's Tulsa Office.

Shawn is an outstanding leader who has shown great dedication to the firm, our clients and their businesses”
— Roger Stong, President & CEO

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce the appointment of shareholder Shawn M. Dellegar as the new Vice President of Administration for its Tulsa office. This appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to empowering new leaders.

“It is an incredible honor to be asked by the firm to serve as managing attorney of the Tulsa office, and I am excited to be involved in this step of the firm’s evolution,” Dellegar said. “Crowe & Dunlevy is a special place, and I have very big shoes to fill in succeeding Randall Snapp, who has done a phenomenal job as V.P. of Administration for Tulsa for over 15 years.”

Dellegar focuses his practice on handling domestic and international patent and trademark portfolios, along with administrative proceedings at the USPTO. Numerous companies rely on Dellegar more comprehensively as their intellectual property general counsel, handling licensing and due diligence, helping them determine where they should file applications internationally, and offering strategy and advice about their competitors.

“Shawn is an outstanding leader who has shown great dedication to the firm, our clients and their businesses,” said President Roger Stong. “Crowe & Dunlevy has deep roots in Oklahoma and particularly in Tulsa. Under Shawn’s leadership, I know our commitment to the community and the clients we serve will remain strong.”

In his new role, Dellegar will continue serving clients through his intellectual property practice while also continuing the expansion of the firm’s Tulsa office, strengthening the firm’s relationships with civic and business leaders in the Tulsa community, and guiding the firm’s strategic direction locally in order to build an even stronger foundation for the future.

