Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 22B3001364

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Shepley                             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at 1755 hours. 

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Road, Stamford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Ezra M. Miller                                               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Isaac B. Winokur

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/01/2022 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary complaint at a residence on County Road in the town of Stamford, Vermont. The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present. As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. 

 

Miller ultimately was located on 08/07/2022 at approximately 2323 hours and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 09/26/2022 at 0815 hours for arraignment on the burglary charge. 

 

The Vermont State Police coordinated on this investigation with the Bennington County State's Attorney's Office. 

 

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Miller's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022 at 0815 hours.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


