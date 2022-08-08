FWC Lt. Seth Wagner appointed state Boating Law Administrator

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has appointed Lt Seth Wagner as the state Boating Law Administrator representing Florida within the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. Lt. Wagner will replace retiring BLA, Capt. Gary Klein.

“As the fishing and boating capital of the world and home to more than a million registered recreational vessels, Florida plays an important role within NASBLA,” said Wagner. “I’m extremely honored to be named as the BLA for Florida and am excited for the opportunity to use my experience within boating and waterways to further our safe boating mission.”

Lt. Wagner began his career in law enforcement with the FWC in 2002 and has served in many capacities throughout this time, including field training officer, instructor for airboat and vessel operations, and as a member of the FWC Honor Guard. In 2012, Wagner was promoted to lieutenant in the Boating and Waterways Section of the FWC.

Wagner reviews all boating accident reports that occur in Florida and provides instruction to all new recruits at the FWC academy on navigational rules, vessel law and boating accident investigation. He has served for four years as the committee chair of NASBLA’s Engineering, Research and Analysis Committee. He has also worked on the Boat Passenger Surveillance Workgroup, Boat Accident Investigation Standards Panel and the Recreational Boating Incident Reporting Workgroup within NASBLA to promote safety, education and enforcement efforts.

“Lt. Wagner’s work with boating safety and education coupled with his extensive experience working within NASBLA made him the obvious choice to succeed Capt. Gary Klein, who has served Florida well as the BLA,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, Boating and Waterways Section Leader.

Lt. Wagner compiles and creates FWC’s annual Boating Accident Statistical Report for Florida and provides statistical data to multiple sections within the FWC and other agencies to improve boating safety. The information in the report is used for enforcement activities, education and outreach, and for local municipalities for consideration on managing local waterways.

About NASBLA

NASBLA is a national nonprofit organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories. NASBLA’s mission is to strengthen the ability of the state and territorial boating authorities to reduce death, injury and property damage associated with recreational boating and ensure a safe, secure and enjoyable boating environment.