Donna Korn campaign makes commitment to No Negative Advertising in her campaign

Incumbent Donna Korn commits to No Negative Advertising Donna Korn logo Donna Korn solo

Ms. Korn believes that voters want to focus on our path forward and prefers progress over persecution.

I have and will always focus on the positive, what we can do together to make Broward Schools better” — Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incumbent School Board Candidate Donna Korn met with supporters, press and the community to confirm her commitment to no negative advertising.

“I have visited thousands of homes, and have attended hundreds of events from Deerfield to Miramar and the one universal truth I hear – is that our communities want progress” Korn said. “They are tired of political attacks and would rather talk about how I can continue to help them and serve them” she shared.

When asked why she chose this direction she said, “I have and will always focus on the positive, what we can do together to make Broward Schools better. Divisive rhetoric has divided our Country, and I want to be the person to unite them. I want to change the dialogue.”

Donna’s experience and commitment to community has earned her more endorsements than any other candidate. They include the Broward Teachers Union, AFL-CIO, Florida Education Association, Broward Principles Assistants Association, Broward County Council of Professional Firefighters, Equality Florida, and The Hispanic Vote.

###



DISCLAIMER

A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate where she has been a leader in commercial real estate for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com or call Robert W Kuypers