Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts 'Interview Day' on Monday, August 15, 2022
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo invites the community to Interview Day for on spot interviews. Street VW is seeking Sales Consultants and Service Technicians.
We pride ourselves in putting our customers and community first and because of that we’ve realized that we need to hire more employees which will allow us to continue to grow every day.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo (Street VW) invites the community to their Interview Day where anyone looking for a career in the automotive industry is invited to attend. Street VW is currently seeking Sales Consultants, Service Technicians and Lot Porters.
— John Luciano, Owner/General Manager
“We are growing and expanding,” Street VW Owner/General Manager, John Luciano said. “We pride ourselves in putting our customers and community first and because of that we’ve realized that we need to hire more employees which will allow us to continue to grow every day.”
Anyone interested in a career at Street VW needs to show up at 5000 South Soncy between 10am and 2pm for an interview with appropriate department managers. Resumes are encouraged, but not required.
For more information about Interview Day at Street VW, please contact HR Representative, Christie Sims at 806.350.8999 or email her at christie.sims@streetvw.com
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here