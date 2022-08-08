Monday, August 8

How the Inflation Reduction Act might impact you — and change the U.S.

Major changes to the Affordable Care Act. The nation’s biggest-ever climate bill. The largest tax hike on corporations in decades. And dozens of lesser-known provisions that will affect millions of Americans. The legislation Democrats muscled through the Senate on Sunday would represent one of the most consequential pieces of economic policy in recent U.S. history — though still far smaller than the $3 trillion the Biden administration initially sought. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the bill would put about $385 billion into combating climate change and bolstering U.S. energy production through changes that would encourage nearly the whole economy to cut carbon emissions. The agreement would also raise hundreds of billions in new revenue through new tax provisions — the biggest of which will fall on the country’s large corporations. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Emily Wright)

How many billion-dollar disasters will it take?

The weather disasters striking around us — torrential rain and flooding that have recently killed at least 37 in Appalachia, extended droughts over the last two decades in the Southwest U.S. that have reduced reservoirs such as Lake Powell and Lake Mead to near “dead pool” status, increases in wildfire frequency and acreage and property destroyed in the West and extended heat waves in the Northwest — have long moved past unrelated anecdotes to alarming trend. It’s a devastatingly costly trend; in dollars and in lives, and one inescapably attributable to global warming and climate change. With each tenth of a degree rise, the effects increase and with them the losses. How many billion-dollar disasters before we understand the price of inaction? Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Timothy D. Easley)

‘The fuels are absolutely ready to burn.’ Here’s what to know about the wildfire season

Wildfire season has kicked into gear in Washington, with fires now in multiple areas of Eastern Washington, including Cow Canyon, Williams Lake, Vantage and Lind, according to the Department of Natural Resources on Friday. Although most of the state has been fortunate to have a light fire season so far, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said that could soon change. “As we’ve seen just in the last few days, the fires in our state have now started to grow as we’ve seen increasing hot temperatures and obviously significant wind conditions,” Franz told reporters during a virtual news conference Friday morning. Continue reading at The Olympian. (WSDOT)

