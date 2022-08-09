PRISM Logistics Adds Lathrop, CA Warehouse
Brings Northern California Capacity to 2.3 million Sq Ft Across 7 Facilities
The Lathrop operation plays an important role in our vision for the future.”DANVILLE, CA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRISM Logistics continues its growth trajectory, this month adding 750,000 square feet of operating capacity in Lathrop, California to its Northern California warehousing network. The Lathrop facility brings PRISM’s total Central Valley operation to five distribution centers, with the other four located in Stockton, CA. In addition to its ‘direct line’ rail service by the Union Pacific (UP), Lathrop offers a central location along Interstate 5 and nearby Interstate 580 + 205 – essential for distribution service to major markets of Northern California (San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and Central Valley) and the West Coast.
— Jeremy Van Puffelen, President of PRISM Logistics
“We’ve been staffing up and training on our Stockton campus to support our growth plan for fast-growing consumer goods customers. And I’m proud of our team, who have hit the ground running in Lathrop,” said Jeremy Van Puffelen, President of PRISM Logistics. “The Lathrop operation plays an important role in our vision for the future.”
About PRISM Logistics, Inc.
Founded in 1993, Prism Logistics is recognized as Northern California’s ‘best in market’ provider of warehouse logistics services. By investing over the years in its people, technology and equipment, family-owned Prism provides ‘leading edge’ efficiency for the highly demanding, high-value customers served. Operating 2,300,000 sq. ft. of warehousing capacity strategically located throughout Northern California (Lathrop, Stockton, Hayward and Sacramento, CA), PRISM delivers logistics innovation and operational excellence for major CPG and Food & Beverage client companies and the suppliers and partners throughout their supply chain ecosystems. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com.
Michele Carroll
Carrollco Marketing Services
+1 925-980-1767
email us here