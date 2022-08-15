Clutch Recognizes TECKpert Among Miami’s Top Tech Staff Augmentation Services Providers for 2022
We are incredibly proud. We are also grateful to our clients for the opportunity to get to do this transformational technical work.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami tech is booming right now. As a leading Miami tech company since 2009, TECKpert is incredibly excited to partner with innovative organizations this year to bring to life their digital transformations. TECKpert offers a US based contingent workforce for any size digital transformation project with clients across the nation. Experts in design, development, IT, analytics, and marketing provide innovative solutions to achieve success. Our leaders identify the best technical talent to bolster your team’s capabilities across industries.
— Adrian Esquivel, Chief Executive Officer of TECKpert
In their recent announcement of Leader Awards, Clutch named TECKpert a top staff augmentation services provider in Miami! Clutch is a business platform based in Washington, DC. They evaluate technology service and solutions companies based on the quality of work, thought leadership, and client reviews. The Leader Awards are only granted to the highest-performing B2B companies, so we’re grateful that Clutch has recognized our merit and top-tier work.
Recently, TECKpert published their 2022 Staff Augmentation White Paper to evaluate the current hiring landscape, better understand the impact of traditional and non-traditional recruiting methods and provide agile hiring solutions.
“Each and every one of our developers, designers, specialists, programmers and engineers put in the hard work each day to deliver technical solutions for our clients. We are incredibly proud. We are also grateful to our clients for the opportunity to get to do this transformational technical work.” – Adrian Esquivel, CEO, TECKpert
Nothing is more satisfying than seeing our clients succeed and our efforts appreciated. At TECKpert, we are grateful for our clients' continued support and trust and for taking the time to leave feedback on our Clutch vendor profile. Here’s what one of our clients has to say about working with us.
“They delivered consistently on time and within budget. We had no issues with anticipating things from a cost standpoint because of that. If anything, we kept adding things to their workload midway through the project.” – Founder, RealDash
