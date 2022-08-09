Drummond Certifies Latest AS2 Products in Second Quarter 2022
Axway, Boomi, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology, IBM and OpenText demonstrate AS2 interoperability in latest versions, earn new Drummond Certified™ seals
We congratulate these companies for having demonstrated compliance and interoperability to the AS2 standard...”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in AS2 software product interoperability validation for more than 22 years, announced the completion of the first of two AS2 Interoperability Certification Test Events for 2022. Seven AS2 software vendors introduced their latest versions and worked together to set up their systems for testing, facilitated by Drummond’s patented InSitu™ Interoperability Test Management System. Through a fully automated process, participants exchanged AS2 messages as senders and receivers to identify issues, resolve them and validate their AS2 products after correction.
— Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader
Participating companies included Axway, Boomi, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology, IBM Corporation and OpenText for a total of nine products achieving Drummond certification. Drummond’s AS2 test events provide interoperability quality assurance to the AS2 MFT marketplace.
“We congratulate these companies for having demonstrated compliance and interoperability to the AS2 standard and declare their latest AS2 product versions as Drummond Certified™," said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. "These newly certified product versions meet the interoperability needs that industry stakeholders’ are seeking to require Drummond Certified™ AS2 software from their trading partners.”
This latest interoperability validation test event provided two AS2 connectivity configuration options as in the Fall 2021 AS2 test. Drummond issued two AS2 certification seals to participants completing AS2 Interoperability Validation according to the following test plans:
1. AS2 Certification Seal – Completed validation based on Drummond’s AS2 test plan without requiring basic authentication for establishing trading partner connectivity
2. AS2 Cloud Certification Seal – Completed validation based on Drummond’s AS2 Test Plan along with all trading partner AS2 message exchanges requiring Basic-Authentication and SSL connectivity
Both types of AS2 certification seals offer the same safe, secure and interoperable AS2 connectivity. However, Basic Authentication with SSL is required by some production deployments. As new security trends emerge, Drummond plans to continuously update its AS2 test plan to keep up with the needs of different trading communities utilizing AS2 communications.
With this AS2 interoperability test event, Drummond now officially offers AES Optional Profile Certification. Please refer to the Final Report for details on this new optional profile. AES encryption testing was previously conducted on a trial basis among a few participants in 2021 (AS2-4Q21).
For a list of the newly certified AS2 products and for registration information for upcoming tests, please visit: https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products-2/b2b-interoperability/#appst
For more details on future AS2, AS4 or ebMS interoperability testing, please email: sales@drummondgroup.com
About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools and partnership to our clients' compliance and assessment processes. At Drummond Group, our primary goal is to enable clients to feel secure about how to share their company’s sensitive and private data.
Olga Finneran
Drummond Group
+1 512-368-9147
