On 07/31/2022, Cpl. Sucy made contact with Nicole Brough (21) of Oxford and charged her with Misuse of Identification and Operating Without a License. This stemmed from a traffic stop on June 8th when Brough used her sister’s license as her own. Brough admitted to the crime once approached.

On 08/02/2022, Cpl. Sucy charged Slade Meserve (16) of Norway for Operating Without a License. The vehicle was towed.

On 08/03/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested James Belleau II for OUI. James took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit. Tpr. Murray assisted.

On 08/04/2022, Cpl. Physic summonsed Dale Martel for Criminal Speed for going 91 mph in a 50-mph construction zone.

On 08/05/2022, Tr. Foley responded to a traffic complaint originating at MM 13 NB on I-95. Tr. Foley located and stopped Daniel Gullicksen (34) for erratic operation. Gullicksen was found to be under the influence and ultimately arrested. A DRE screening on Gullicksen showed that he was under the influence of cannabis. Gullicksen was booked at York County Jail without incident.

On 08/07/2022, Cpl. Sucy stopped Tyler Dias (27) of Lewiston at MM 40 SB on I-95. Dias was stopped for speed, and as a result of investigation, it was found he was operating on a suspended license. Dias was issued a summons for the OAS and the car was released with a licensed driver.

On 08/07/2022, Cpl. Cropper was using his LTI 20/20 TruVision laser at the Beech Ridge Rd overpass while northbound in Scarborough. A 17-year-old boy from Minot was recorded at 107 mph in the 70-mph zone. The young male was stopped at MM 43 and was summonsed for criminal speed.