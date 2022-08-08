CellCore Listed in the Top 10 Best Idaho Wellness Startups
Meridian Health Company with a Wow Factor
We do everything we can to lift where we stand, like providing essential education for our practitioners and support for our employees”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences has been recognized as a top 10 business in the 101 Best Idaho Wellness Companies and Startups by Best Startups. This website has set out to “promote the greatest American companies, businesses, and innovations on the global stage,” and CellCore has been recognized in three categories:
— Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of CellCore
1. Best Idaho Wellness Companies and Startups
2. Best Idaho Healthcare Companies and Startups
3. Best Idaho E-commerce Companies and Startups
CellCore is a health company that provides unique products to support foundational aspects of health, such as gut health, immunity, and mitochondrial function. The company partners with many types of practitioners — including chiropractors, MDs, and naturopaths — and offers them natural products at wholesale prices for their patients.
Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore, says, “It feels good for our hard work to be recognized. We know that if you want to make a significant impact on the world, you have to make intentional decisions based on good values and do your best to give back to the community. As a company, we strive to do that everyday.”
Since they were founded in 2017, CellCore has impacted countless lives. In 2020 and 2021, they touched over 6,310,060 total lives. Co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts have made it their mission to “create solutions that work” and share hope and health with the world. Their ‘People First’ mentality is constantly on display both locally and nationally.
Dr. Todd says, “We strive to make CellCore unique by offering cutting edge, all-natural products that actually work. Along with our focus on research and product development, we do everything we can to lift where we stand, like providing essential education for our practitioners and support for our employees.”
CellCore provides their partnering practitioners with bimonthly webinars where attendees can ask questions directly to the founding doctors. They also host educational webinars, with topics like breaking through health plateaus, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and more. Additionally, CellCore offers their practitioners an annual in-person 3-day conference called ECO (Exponential Clinical Outcomes).
Besides their focus on practitioner support, CellCore provides unique employee benefits, including company parties, financial planning services, in-office chiropractic treatment, and quarterly company-wide team building events, along with more traditional benefits (e.g. health insurance, paid time off, 401(k) match, etc.).
To learn more about what CellCore has been doing to land in the top 10 wellness startups, check out their press page (https://cellcore.com/pages/press).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining health through root cause solutions. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
