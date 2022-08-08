Shaftsbury barracks/ Seeking Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3002501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/2/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/5/22 the Vermont State Police was notified of a horse that went missing/ possibly stolen from the Shaftsbury Hollow area during the day of 8/2/22. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Trooper Lacoste at 802-442-542. See attached pamphlet.