Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,395 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury barracks/ Seeking Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3002501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 8/2/22 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/5/22 the Vermont State Police was notified of a horse that went missing/ possibly stolen from the Shaftsbury Hollow area during the day of 8/2/22. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Trooper Lacoste at 802-442-542. See attached pamphlet.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury barracks/ Seeking Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.