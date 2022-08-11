Marcelle Mansour 'Culture is the Soul of Art'

Marcelle Mansour's Exploring the Joy of Conscience a Digital Painting, size80cm x 60cm

Exploring the Joy of Conscience by Marcelle Mansour

Marcelle Mansour Like Lotus and Bamboo Resilient Lucid Dreamer Digital Painting 50cm x 70cm

Lotus and Bamboo Resilient Lucid Dreamer by Marcelle Mansour

Marcelle Mansour Stay Sane during Quarantine Isolation Digital Painting size 50cm x 70cm

Stay Sane during Quarantine Isolation by Marcelle Mansour

Marcelle Mansour's art is a mirror reflecting her soul and everything related to herself, thoughts, passions, feelings, identity, and values.

Reflect on human perception, conscience, consciousness, and unconsciousness to see the inward significance of my art with the purpose to find hope toward advancing humanity and reshaping reality.”
— Marcelle Mansour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "With an intuitive, multidisciplinary approach to art, my work is based on an exploratory discovery process, as I choose whether it is traditional or digital, or to combine both. I explore my creativity as an artist vis-à-vis traditional and new media art, discovering quality using new technologies within contemporary culture. Culture is the soul of art, as much as art is the soul of the culture. My art is a mirror reflecting my soul and everything related to myself, my thoughts, passions, feelings, identity, and values. It depicts my experiences, memories, and connection to the world as a universal Western-Eastern woman whose goal is to empower women to aspire for positive social change.

I show versatility in my work that embraces various styles in traditional, digital and light mediums that balance traditional insight with the contemporary formulation. I began art from early childhood, developed a passion for portraits and figurative art, and painted prominent portraits from real life. I highlight the theme of human experiences in a phenomenological manner which reflects on universal challenges facing humanity in the world.

I reflect on human perception, conscience, consciousness, and unconsciousness to see the inward significance of my art with a purpose to find hope towards advancing humanity and reshaping reality. Through my art, I explore the world of knowledge, wisdom, optimism, and its beautiful creation, portrayal, and depiction. To me, that is the role of art at this strange time, to make us think and hope, to feel and wonder, to smile with no fear, to imagine and dream, to endure and heal, to reveal the truth, and to explore the invisible."


Marcelle Mansour was featured in the most recent issue of ArtTour International Magazine
To learn more about this artist please visit http://marcellemansour.com.au/


Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide.

