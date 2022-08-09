First National Bankers Bank Selects Aptys Solutions as Strategic Payments Partner

Naseer Nasim, Aptys Solutions, President and CEO

FNBB enhances payments offerings through progressive partnership

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading fintech partner of cloud-based, multi-channel, real-time and mobile payments to more than 5,000 financial institutions, announced today a strategic partnership with First National Bankers Bank (FNBB). FNBB, is a leading provider of correspondent banking services in the southeastern United States with a focus on the growth and success of its more than 600 shareholders and clients.

FNBB was looking for a strategic payments technology partner that could offer advanced payments solutions to meet its strategic goals to enhance their service offerings to its respondent bank customers. Aptys' multi-channel payments platform, PayLOGICS, was selected to further develop key functionalities including image cash letter, check adjustments and returns, and faster payments solutions.

“The partnership with Aptys is an integral part of our strategy to enhance our image cash letter exchange service plus assisting our customers with their faster payment initiatives,” said Pax Mogenson, president and CEO of FNBB. “Working with Aptys allows us to continue to support the financial institutions we serve with leading edge technologies.”

Streamlining reconciliation and settlement across multiple payment channels is just one benefit of the PayLOGICS platform. Aptys provides versatile methods of payment creation offering customization for FNBB’s clients. Additionally, it makes it easier to track and research payments, offering enhanced regulatory compliance and unprecedented customer support and expertise. As Aptys and FNBB collaborate on faster payments, this initial project will provide new capabilities to all participants by maintaining an online payment archive with consolidated payment data that is searchable via web-browser.

“Providing FNBB with PayLOGICS is just the beginning of our strategic plan to address our customers’ expanding needs in payments,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. “Aptys’ infrastructure not only meets FNBB’s current needs in enhancing its image cash letter solution, but it sets them up for future faster payments capabilities, giving them an edge on the competition when RTP and the FedNow Service comes to fruition.”

About First National Bankers Bank

First National Bankers Bank (FNBB), the banking subsidiary of First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc., serves the correspondent banking needs of more than 600 community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. FNBB is committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and reliable correspondent services to help community financial institutions build efficiencies, grow their customer relationships, minimize risk and comply with regulations. FNBB, chartered in 1984, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.

