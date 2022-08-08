Loop 286 Paris Texas

Travelers in Northeast Texas are advised that a project to close four crossovers on State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, is set to begin Aug. 22.

The contractor, D.L. Lennon, was awarded 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $825,000. The contractor anticipates placing barricades for this project on Aug. 17, with a target completion date of January 2023.

In cooperation with the city of Paris, the contractor will close 31st Street Northeast (Home Depot), 29th Street Northeast (Animal Hospital of Paris) State Spur 139 (Tractor Supply/Paris Ford Lincoln), and Clement Road (Paris Farm & Ranch/Kubota).

Local businesses and the City of Paris requested that TxDOT close these crossovers due to frequent accidents, officials said. This closure project is funded through TxDOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.

After the project is complete, travelers on Loop 286 will be able to turn around at Pinemill Road, Collegiate Street, FM 195/20th Street NE, and Stillhouse Road. The project will also extend the westbound left-turn lane at Collegiate Street. The contractor will also mill and apply a new hotmix pavement overlay on the westbound FM 195 exit ramp, officials said.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes on Loop 286 in advance while this project is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Those who frequently travel on this portion of State Loop 286 are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.