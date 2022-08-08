North Travis Street Closure Grayson County

TxDOT announced that the intersection of North Travis Street with US 75 in Sherman, Texas, will close temporarily at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. The closure will last through the weekend and North Travis Street will reopen to thru traffic by 6 a.m. Aug. 15.

The closure is necessary for the demolition of the existing southbound US 75 overpass, as construction in the US 75 project reaches another phase. During this temporary closure, traffic on North Travis Street will only be able to turn right onto the frontage road as part of the detour to the next available intersection.

With this new phase of construction on US 75 travelers are advised to watch for road crews on the highway, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.