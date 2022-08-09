Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,113 in the last 365 days.

ENERLITES INTRODUCES HEAVY-DUTY TOGGLE SWITCHES FOR INDUSTRIAL USE

Enerlites Logo

Industrial Toggle Switches 15 amp, 20 amp, single pole, three-way, four-way

Industrial Toggle Switches

New industrial switches with high durability and power capabilities. Also for select residential and commercial applications with high-power appliances.

IRVINE, CA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, the tech innovators at Enerlites are excited to introduce a new line of industrial-grade toggle switches. The line includes five heavy-duty switches in the classic toggle style that are designed for high performance in the most physically demanding applications.

Enerlites now proudly offers four different 20A toggle switches and one new 30A option. The 20A switches are available in single-pole, double-pole, 3-way, and 4-way variations and the 30A switch is available in double-pole only. Double-pole switches are capable of controlling two circuits with the same wall switch, making them perfect for factories, workshops, and other locations with exceptionally high power demands.

These high-powered switches are best-suited for larger lighting fixtures and appliances than those typically used with standard 15A wall switches. For this reason, they are made from high-quality Polycarbonate Thermoplastic material. The ultra-durable material offers competitive resistances to heat and impacts, allowing the industrial-grade switches to perform in extreme environments without warping, melting, cracking, or fading.

The new switches are specially designed for industrial locations due to their high durability and power capabilities. However, they may also be well-suited for select residential and commercial applications with high-power appliances.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

Arielle Faeldan
Enerlites, Inc
email us here

Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Toggle Switches

You just read:

ENERLITES INTRODUCES HEAVY-DUTY TOGGLE SWITCHES FOR INDUSTRIAL USE

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.