ENERLITES INTRODUCES HEAVY-DUTY TOGGLE SWITCHES FOR INDUSTRIAL USE

Enerlites Logo Industrial Toggle Switches

New industrial switches with high durability and power capabilities. Also for select residential and commercial applications with high-power appliances.

IRVINE, CA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, the tech innovators at Enerlites are excited to introduce a new line of industrial-grade toggle switches. The line includes five heavy-duty switches in the classic toggle style that are designed for high performance in the most physically demanding applications.

Enerlites now proudly offers four different 20A toggle switches and one new 30A option. The 20A switches are available in single-pole, double-pole, 3-way, and 4-way variations and the 30A switch is available in double-pole only. Double-pole switches are capable of controlling two circuits with the same wall switch, making them perfect for factories, workshops, and other locations with exceptionally high power demands.

These high-powered switches are best-suited for larger lighting fixtures and appliances than those typically used with standard 15A wall switches. For this reason, they are made from high-quality Polycarbonate Thermoplastic material. The ultra-durable material offers competitive resistances to heat and impacts, allowing the industrial-grade switches to perform in extreme environments without warping, melting, cracking, or fading.

The new switches are specially designed for industrial locations due to their high durability and power capabilities. However, they may also be well-suited for select residential and commercial applications with high-power appliances.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Toggle Switches