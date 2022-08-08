Troop F Weekly Report 08-01 to 08-07-22

Incident Type: minor in possession of liquor
Date: 8/1/2022
Town: Van Buren
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with numerous infractions. The vehicle was stopped and during the investigation, it was determined the driver, a minor, was in possession of liquor. The male was issued a juvenile summons for the violation and his parents were contacted to come get him and the vehicle.
Incident Type: VCR
Date: 8/2/2022
Town: Van buren
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver was on bail for unrelated charges. A bail check was conducted, and the man was found in violation due to liquor and drug paraphernalia. The man was issued a criminal summons, was not impaired, and was released.
Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER
Date: 8/1/2022
Town: Mapleton
Trooper: TR. RIDER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a vehicle with a broken windshield and no valid inspection certificate. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation discovered the registration plates were illegally attached to the vehicle. The plates were seized, and the driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation. The vehicle was towed from the roadway and the man was given a ride by the wrecker service.
Incident Type: public relations
Date: 8/6/2022
Town: littleton
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay participated in Littleton Fun Days at the agricultural museum in Littleton. He showed his cruiser and some of his equipment to children and adults attending the event.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 8/4/2022
Town: Houlton
Trooper: SGT. FULLER
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller was driving in Houlton when he drove by a male, that he knew had a suspended license. Sgt. Fuller pulled the male over and wrote him a summons for OAS. The male has been charged for OAS four times in the past month by different Troopers. The vehicle the male was driving was not registered or inspected so Sgt. Fuller had the vehicle towed. The male was also given traffic tickets for the registration and inspection violations.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 8/5/2022
Town: Houlton
Trooper: SGT. FULLER
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller was driving through Houlton when he drove by a male, that he knew had a suspended license. Sgt. Fuller pulled the individual over. The male driver was given a summons for OAS.
Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM- BOMB
Date: 8/4/2022
Town: Ashland
Trooper: TR. BARNARD
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard received a call reference to some explosives. The Ashland Police Chief received a call from a resident reference to disposing of some blasting caps. Tr. Barnard responded to the individual’s residence and took possession of the blasting caps. Tr. Barnard took the blasting caps to a safe area and properly disposed of them.
Incident Type: OUI
Date: 8/7/2022
Town: Merrill
Trooper: TR. MARTIN, LT. JOHNSON
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin and Lt. Johnson were on an escort detail in Merrill. They were moving an oversized building that took up the entire roadway. While on their route they came across a vehicle that was on the side of the roadway. Tr. Martin walked up to the vehicle because it was blocking the way.. As Tr. Martin started speaking with the male, he could tell that the male appeared to be impaired. Tr. Martin put the male through field sobriety and at the conclusion of the test advised the male he was too impaired to be driving. Tr. Martin placed the male under arrest. Dep. Stewart Kennedy transported the male to the Aroostook County Jail for an intoxilyzer test so Tr. Martin could continue the escort. The was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Incident Type: WARRANT AND OUI
Date: 8/5/2022
Town: Masardis
Trooper: TR. MERCHANT
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant responded to the report of a stolen vehicle from Daaquam Mill in Masardis. It was reported that a female had taken a vehicle from the mill and was now doing doughnuts in the parking lot. While Tr. Merchant was responding the female crashed the truck into a ditch and was requesting an ambulance. The caller reported he thought the female was on meth. The female was transported to the Aroostook Medical Center. The female was medically cleared, and Tr. Merchant placed her under arrest. Tr. Merchant conducted a DRE evaluation on the female, and it appeared the female was impaired by drugs. Tr. Merchant charged the female with Unauthorized Use of Property, Criminal Mischief, Driving to Endanger, and Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. The female also had an active no bail warrant for her arrest. The female was transported to the Aroostook County Jail without incident.
Incident Type: SEx offender registrant violation (case update)
Date: 8/01/2022
Town: mars hill
Trooper: Tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: On 7/12, Tr. Roy began investigating a Sex Offender registration violation. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that a registered Sex Offender in Mars Hill had not complied with the required verification paperwork since 2017. Tr. Roy located the male and warned him on two separate occasions that SBI had not received his paperwork and he would be charged if he did not coordinate with SBI to resolve the issue. After several weeks and warnings from Tr. Roy and an SBI employee, Tr. Roy charged the 32-year-old Mars Hill man with a Class B Felony for Failing to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry. The man has 2 prior convictions for the same offense. He is scheduled to appear in the Presque Isle District Court in October.
Incident Type: traffic summons
Date: 8/05/2022
Town: Presque isle
Trooper: Tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Tr. Roy activated his radar and determined the vehicle to be traveling 91 mph in the posted 55 mph speed zone. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and summonsed the 50-year-old Woodland man for Criminal Speed. He is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in October.
Incident Type: Traffic arrest/ VCR
Date: 8/05/2022
Town: Smyrna
Trooper: Tr. Cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in Smyrna when he observed an unregistered ATV operating on the public way. Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male operator, who initially provided a false name. Tr. Cotton identified the male and learned his driver’s license was suspended, and he had 4 active arrest warrants. Additionally, the male had bail conditions that prohibited him from committing new criminal acts. Tr. Cotton charged the 41-year-old Smyrna man with Operating after Suspension and Violation of Condition of Release. He was transported to the Aroostook County jail and booked on the 4 outstanding arrest warrants.
Incident Type: Traffic summons
Date: 8/07/2022
Town: Caribou
Trooper: Tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Caribou when he observed a vehicle not displaying an inspection sticker. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned its registration had expired in September of 2021. Tr. Roy issued the male operator, a 37-year-old Limestone man, a criminal summons for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle > 150 Days. He was also cited for the inspection sticker violation. He is due to appear in Caribou District Court in October.