Troop F Weekly Report 08-01 to 08-07-22

Incident Type: minor in possession of liquor

Date: 8/1/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with numerous infractions. The vehicle was stopped and during the investigation, it was determined the driver, a minor, was in possession of liquor. The male was issued a juvenile summons for the violation and his parents were contacted to come get him and the vehicle.

Incident Type: VCR

Date: 8/2/2022

Town: Van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for defective equipment. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver was on bail for unrelated charges. A bail check was conducted, and the man was found in violation due to liquor and drug paraphernalia. The man was issued a criminal summons, was not impaired, and was released.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 8/1/2022

Town: Mapleton

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a vehicle with a broken windshield and no valid inspection certificate. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation discovered the registration plates were illegally attached to the vehicle. The plates were seized, and the driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation. The vehicle was towed from the roadway and the man was given a ride by the wrecker service.

Incident Type: public relations

Date: 8/6/2022

Town: littleton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay participated in Littleton Fun Days at the agricultural museum in Littleton. He showed his cruiser and some of his equipment to children and adults attending the event.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/4/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: SGT. FULLER

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller was driving in Houlton when he drove by a male, that he knew had a suspended license. Sgt. Fuller pulled the male over and wrote him a summons for OAS. The male has been charged for OAS four times in the past month by different Troopers. The vehicle the male was driving was not registered or inspected so Sgt. Fuller had the vehicle towed. The male was also given traffic tickets for the registration and inspection violations.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/5/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: SGT. FULLER

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller was driving through Houlton when he drove by a male, that he knew had a suspended license. Sgt. Fuller pulled the individual over. The male driver was given a summons for OAS.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM- BOMB

Date: 8/4/2022

Town: Ashland

Trooper: TR. BARNARD

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard received a call reference to some explosives. The Ashland Police Chief received a call from a resident reference to disposing of some blasting caps. Tr. Barnard responded to the individual’s residence and took possession of the blasting caps. Tr. Barnard took the blasting caps to a safe area and properly disposed of them.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 8/7/2022

Town: Merrill

Trooper: TR. MARTIN, LT. JOHNSON

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin and Lt. Johnson were on an escort detail in Merrill. They were moving an oversized building that took up the entire roadway. While on their route they came across a vehicle that was on the side of the roadway. Tr. Martin walked up to the vehicle because it was blocking the way.. As Tr. Martin started speaking with the male, he could tell that the male appeared to be impaired. Tr. Martin put the male through field sobriety and at the conclusion of the test advised the male he was too impaired to be driving. Tr. Martin placed the male under arrest. Dep. Stewart Kennedy transported the male to the Aroostook County Jail for an intoxilyzer test so Tr. Martin could continue the escort. The was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Incident Type: WARRANT AND OUI

Date: 8/5/2022

Town: Masardis

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant responded to the report of a stolen vehicle from Daaquam Mill in Masardis. It was reported that a female had taken a vehicle from the mill and was now doing doughnuts in the parking lot. While Tr. Merchant was responding the female crashed the truck into a ditch and was requesting an ambulance. The caller reported he thought the female was on meth. The female was transported to the Aroostook Medical Center. The female was medically cleared, and Tr. Merchant placed her under arrest. Tr. Merchant conducted a DRE evaluation on the female, and it appeared the female was impaired by drugs. Tr. Merchant charged the female with Unauthorized Use of Property, Criminal Mischief, Driving to Endanger, and Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. The female also had an active no bail warrant for her arrest. The female was transported to the Aroostook County Jail without incident.

Incident Type: SEx offender registrant violation (case update)

Date: 8/01/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: On 7/12, Tr. Roy began investigating a Sex Offender registration violation. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that a registered Sex Offender in Mars Hill had not complied with the required verification paperwork since 2017. Tr. Roy located the male and warned him on two separate occasions that SBI had not received his paperwork and he would be charged if he did not coordinate with SBI to resolve the issue. After several weeks and warnings from Tr. Roy and an SBI employee, Tr. Roy charged the 32-year-old Mars Hill man with a Class B Felony for Failing to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry. The man has 2 prior convictions for the same offense. He is scheduled to appear in the Presque Isle District Court in October.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 8/05/2022

Town: Presque isle

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Tr. Roy activated his radar and determined the vehicle to be traveling 91 mph in the posted 55 mph speed zone. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and summonsed the 50-year-old Woodland man for Criminal Speed. He is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in October.

Incident Type: Traffic arrest/ VCR

Date: 8/05/2022

Town: Smyrna

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in Smyrna when he observed an unregistered ATV operating on the public way. Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male operator, who initially provided a false name. Tr. Cotton identified the male and learned his driver’s license was suspended, and he had 4 active arrest warrants. Additionally, the male had bail conditions that prohibited him from committing new criminal acts. Tr. Cotton charged the 41-year-old Smyrna man with Operating after Suspension and Violation of Condition of Release. He was transported to the Aroostook County jail and booked on the 4 outstanding arrest warrants.

Incident Type: Traffic summons

Date: 8/07/2022

Town: Caribou

Trooper: Tr. roy