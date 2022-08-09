Covered Insurance Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Provide Embedded Insurance Services
Q2 financial institutions can now offer Covered Insurance Services to their account holders through Q2’s Partner MarketplaceDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, an award-winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announced its integration with Q2’s digital banking
platform. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Covered can now offer home insurance via Q2’s Partner Marketplace Program, providing an embedded insurance platform for users to receive multiple quotes, access free unbiased coverage counseling, and seamless policy renewals.
The Q2 Partner Marketplace allows banks and credit unions to provide their customers and members with innovative applications all within their digital banking solution. Now with the integration with Q2 Partner Marketplace, financial institutions can offer Covered Insurance Solutions to help their account holders get the best insurance policy at the most competitive rates for their home, auto, renters and more.
The integration with Q2’s platform enables banks and credit unions and their account holders access to a personalized insurance marketplace. Account holders enter basic information about themselves and receive multiple insurance quotes. All policies that are sold through the marketplace are managed and serviced by Covered.
"With this integration, Q2 customers can deliver a seamless insurance shopping experience within the Q2 ecosystem. Account holders can receive multiple home quotes, compiled from over 30 carriers, by simply verifying their information. We put customers first by making insurance easy to understand and painless to purchase,” said Rob Brennan, Chief Revenue Officer at Covered. “We’re all about meeting customers where and when they need insurance.”
“We are pleased to see Covered Insurance Solutions join the Partner Marketplace,” said Johnny Ola, Managing Director, Q2 Innovation Studio. “Our financial institution customers now have the option to offer Covered’s insurance purchasing experience to their account holders."
Covered’s embedded integration with the Q2 Partner Marketplace exemplifies meeting the industry's need to innovate faster than ever. By simplifying a traditionally complex integration for financial services companies, Covered allows banks and credit unions to easily flip a switch within their existing customer platform to provide immediate value to customers by increasing overall satisfaction and retention.
To learn more about how financial institutions or fintech businesses can enhance customer experience by adding a comprehensive insurance product, contact sales@itscovered.com.
About Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC.
Covered is the leading embedded insurance platform and most trusted partner for lenders, banks, servicers, and fintech companies. As a leading independent, innovative InsurTech, we offer a comprehensive online insurance marketplace with over eight insurance products, personalized quote options from 30+ carriers, and multiple policy purchase methods. We make it easy to compare and purchase personalized insurance in minutes with the best coverage and rates - enhanced by our licensed insurance advisors who add a human touch to their insurance shopping experience. Winner of Housingwire 2018, 2019, 2020 HW Tech100™ and one of Kairos’ “50 World-Changing Startups to Watch”, featured in Wired, Inc. Magazine, and more. Learn more at itscovered.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Q2 Holdings, Inc.
Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.
