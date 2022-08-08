IT Vortex Commits to the Zero Carbon Initiative
IT Vortex, LLC. recognized by VMware as a Zero Carbon Committed cloud provider.
At IT Vortex we pride ourselves on our ability to help our customers avoid issues by delivering reliable, high-performance IT, with solutions that help them achieve their sustainability goals.””PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vortex, LLC. has been recognized by VMware as a Zero Carbon Committed cloud provider. In accordance with this commitment, the cloud hosting service provider has pledged to power their data centers with 100% renewable energy or achieve net zero carbon emissions on or before 2030.
— Lou Corriero, VP of Cloud Technologies
Less than 50 VMware cloud partners are qualified and committed to this initiative, making IT Vortex an industry-leading frontrunner in sustainability.
Lou Corriero, VP of Cloud Technologies, explains, “The cloud computing market is poised for massive growth that will require more energy, but if the largest source is consumed in green datacenters rather than in on-premises environments, it will make a large impact,” he says. “As the father of four children, my thoughts naturally gravitate beyond my own lifetime. My family and I love the outdoors and it’s important to me that my kids and subsequent generations have the same opportunities to appreciate its beauty and the rich experiences it offers. But that depends on our ability and commitment to take care of it properly.”
In an effort to drive global decarbonization, IT Vortex’s data centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Jersey operate using renewable energy sources. The data centers include the use of water-cooled magnetic levitation chillers, ambient air for data center cooling, LED lighting, and the retrofitting of variable frequency drives on major motor-driven equipment.
Corriero says, “We don’t believe that sustainability comes down to one step in particular, but instead is made genuine and real by many smaller, conscious decisions. As a company, we feel we need to educate and implore our clients, vendors, and distributors to follow suit for the sake of the planet.”
About IT Vortex, LLC.
IT Vortex is your end-to-end service provider. It was founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. Our years of experience working in the IT field have contributed to our top-notch services portfolio. We can help your organization maximize your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases since we have already gone through the trial-and-error stages to come up with our industry leading portfolio of technology vendors with whom we collaborate. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. We are partnered with many of the leading Technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, Dell, visit our partner page for a full listing. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors can help your organization achieve all its needs.
