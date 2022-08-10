Business Reporter: The power of geospatial data in the digital economy
How OS and the National Geographic Database empower technology and sustainability projectsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Steve Showell, Chief Finance Officer, Ordnance Survey (OS) talks about how the company’s location expertise is supporting government, public services and businesses in making better decisions. The National Geographic Database, maintained by OS, now contains half a billion geographic features with centimetre level accuracy and is updated more than 20,000 times a day to keep up with changes. But geospatial data is much more than a 2D map, as it consists of several layers of detailed datasets that can be of use for emergency response, land registry, housing and other public services, as well as for the private sector.
OS’s services, for example, have played a key role in monitoring infection levels or optimising the location of vaccination centres during the pandemic. As these use cases have also demonstrated, location data comes into its own when used as a backbone for pulling disparate data sets together to learn about the relationships between variables of an environment.
But location intelligence is a major driver of sustainability efforts too. Mapping coastal erosion or levels of urbanisation can provide invaluable data sources for environmental and smart city projects, while curbing emission levels and the shift to renewable energy is further accelerated by OS’s expertise in finding the best locations for renewable assets or EV charging stations. Geovation, a recent OS initiative in association with HM Land Registry, provides start-ups with grant funding, access to data, geospatial expertise and land and property information.
To learn more about the opportunities geospatial data may present for your business, watch the video.
About Ordnance Survey
Ordnance Survey (OS) is the national mapping agency for Great Britain designing the most up-to-date and accurate maps of the country – both paper and digital. The content OS generates is leveraged by not only the government and the public and business sectors of the UK but also other countries around the world. OS is increasingly providing geospatial data for large-scale energy and sustainability projects such as the National Underground Asset Register.
www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk
