Orbital Insight and ASTERRA team up to provide infrastructure monitoring across multiple industries
PolSAR satellite data used for asset management
Orbital Insight's platform makes ASTERRA technologies available for use in new ways.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth observation company, ASTERRA is pleased to announce it has executed a teaming agreement with Orbital Insight, a leading company in geospatial intelligence, to jointly provide remote sensing analytics to water utilities, infrastructure organizations, and in numerous other industries.
— Lauren Guy, founder and chief technology officer of ASTERRA
“We are thrilled to build this strategic relationship with Orbital Insight,” said Lauren Guy, founder and chief technology officer of ASTERRA. “Orbital Insight's platform makes ASTERRA technologies available for use in new ways. It expands the accessibility of our solutions, which will ultimately protect communities and those who live in them.”
ASTERRA will provide products and services based on analytics derived from Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) satellite data with a focus on ASTERRA EarthWorks for infrastructure monitoring. ASTERRA uses L-band PolSAR to detect soil moisture underground. The L-band radar penetrates pavement and can see through trees and other obstructions at any time of day and in any weather condition. In The Netherlands, EarthWorks is used as a tool to monitor infrastructure for dikes and levees.
Under the agreement, Orbital Insight will showcase solutions, gather customer requirements, and pursue opportunities that leverage ASTERRA’s PolSAR analytics. The initial collaboration will focus on facility monitoring use cases such as asset management and infrastructure anomaly detection by identifying underground water, sewage, chemical leakages, and erosion. Orbital Insight GO is an AI-powered geospatial analytics platform that enables customers to discover, measure, and monitor activity anywhere in the world.
“ASTERRA’s Earth observation technology for monitoring infrastructure is the best in the business, and we’re thrilled to add this rich data source to our suite of products,” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO of Orbital Insight. “We also have a shared goal to use geospatial technology, analytics, and data science to make our world safer and more sustainable, so this partnership helps progress the whole industry forward.”
“Our new EarthWorks monitoring solution and other services will be utilized in vertical markets including mining, rail and road transportation, dams and levees, emergency management, insurance, and more. It will be an integral part of creating sustainable asset management programs,” added Guy.
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 64 countries, saving over 210,830 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 134,930 metric tons, and saving 527,070 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
ABOUT ORBITAL INSIGHT
Orbital Insight is the geospatial software and analytics company that helps organizations understand what's happening on and to the Earth. Customers including Unilever, Airbus, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank, and the U.S. Department of Defense use Orbital Insight's self-service analytics platform to make smarter business decisions, build sustainable supply chains, and improve national security. For more information, visit www.orbitalinsight.com.
