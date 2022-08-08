Walmart.com Now Carries Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Hemp-Seed Oil Skincare Products
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
European Brand Will Meet with Retail Buyers from Large and Small Chains in September
Now, consumers across the country can buy our healthy HSO-based products on one of the largest retail websites in the country.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart.com now carries Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.
Plummer said the launch of Vido’s Health & Beauty skincare products on Walmart.com precedes an ECRM event in September which brings product manufacturers together with buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers in the U.S.
“We are working to expand our presence in America,” Plummer said. “Walmart.com is a great opportunity for us and ECRM is an excellent way to meet dozens of buyers in less than a week.”
Walmart.com currently carries:
1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2) Repairing Hand Cream, which hydrates the skin.
3) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum, which helps eliminate wrinkles and fine lines.
4) Repairing Hair Mask, which nourishes and restores damaged hair
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
“Today’s consumers are looking for natural skincare products rather than traditional products that used potentially harsh chemicals,” said Troy Plummer, co-founder of Vido’s Health & and Beauty USA.
“Research has shown that HSO provides a variety of health benefits,” Troy said.
Medical News Today explains why Hemp-Seed Oil is good for the skin:
”The vitamins and fatty acids in this oil may help keep the skin healthy and prevent breakouts. A 2014 study looking at the lipid profile of hemp seed oil found that it is rich in healthful oils and fatty acids. The abundance of fatty acids may make the oil an excellent choice for nourishing the skin and protecting it from inflammation, oxidation, and other causes of aging.”
“We are excited about the future of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA,” said Iva and Troy. “We have skincare products that help keep your skin healthier. We bring out your natural beauty.”
