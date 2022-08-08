Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,359 in the last 365 days.

Romacorp, Inc. Joins The National Retail Federation

Tony Roma's Logo

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, announced that it has joined The National Retail Federation, a diverse community with thousands of leading retailers and industry professionals.

As a member of the National Retail Federation, Romacorp joins a prestigious group of retail leaders and gains access to exclusive events and research. The insights gained will be used to continue to drive innovative concepts as a leader in the restaurant industry, based on consumer sentiment and emerging trends.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Romacorp, Inc. plans to open 200 locations over the next decade as part of their goal to bring their legendary ribs and menu items into communities throughout the US and the world. The Tony Roma’s brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and currently operates 95 restaurants around the globe.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are excited about the significant expansion of locations, dining concepts, and menu items projected for Romacorp and Tony Roma’s,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO (Acting) of Romacorp. “We made a strategic decision to join the National Retail Federation as part of our year of reinvention, growth, and innovation. We look forward to the many insights we will gain as a result of our role with their organization.”

“We are delighted to gain Romacorp as a member of the National Council of Chain Restaurants. There is great potential for growth with the brand and its innovative approach to the future of virtual restaurants,” said NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations and NCCR Executive Director, David French.
###

About Romacorp, Inc.
Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma’s, visit www.tonyromas.com.

Alicia Laszewski
Brand Ethos
+1 954-683-7189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Romacorp, Inc. Joins The National Retail Federation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.