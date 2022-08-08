Romacorp, Inc. Joins The National Retail Federation

Tony Roma's Logo

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, announced that it has joined The National Retail Federation, a diverse community with thousands of leading retailers and industry professionals.

As a member of the National Retail Federation, Romacorp joins a prestigious group of retail leaders and gains access to exclusive events and research. The insights gained will be used to continue to drive innovative concepts as a leader in the restaurant industry, based on consumer sentiment and emerging trends.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Romacorp, Inc. plans to open 200 locations over the next decade as part of their goal to bring their legendary ribs and menu items into communities throughout the US and the world. The Tony Roma’s brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and currently operates 95 restaurants around the globe.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are excited about the significant expansion of locations, dining concepts, and menu items projected for Romacorp and Tony Roma’s,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO (Acting) of Romacorp. “We made a strategic decision to join the National Retail Federation as part of our year of reinvention, growth, and innovation. We look forward to the many insights we will gain as a result of our role with their organization.”

“We are delighted to gain Romacorp as a member of the National Council of Chain Restaurants. There is great potential for growth with the brand and its innovative approach to the future of virtual restaurants,” said NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations and NCCR Executive Director, David French.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma’s, visit www.tonyromas.com.