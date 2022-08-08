Banyan Treatment Centers Introduces Telehealth Services Amid Covid Pandemic
Banyan Treatment Centers launches a nationwide Telehealth Program to aid in treating substance use and mental health disorders during Covid Pandemic.UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide – Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the uprising of telemedicine appointments, Banyan Treatment Center has introduced telehealth services, offered to adults located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, California, and Illinois. Banyan offers nationwide treatment for detox, mental health, and addiction services. Both inpatient and outpatient levels of care are available contingent on the severity of the client's diagnosis. At Banyan, clients can expect individualized treatment plans, around-the-clock supervision, along with experienced staff who care.
Banyan’s telehealth service is a suitable choice for adults, servicemembers, or college students, who need addiction or mental illness counseling but are not capable of attending an in-person treatment facility. The program provides outpatient care to clients struggling with substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders, in the comfort of an environment of their choosing. Using a HIPPA-compliant video conferencing system, clients can focus on completing their program privately and securely.
During treatment, clients will have the opportunity to work through their problems with medically trained therapists. These sessions will include different therapies, such as CBT or trauma-informed care with EMDR (available at select locations), that encourages positive coping mechanisms in everyday life. All that is required to access these sessions is a device with Wi-Fi capabilities and a camera.
Additional Services
Aside from virtual group and individual therapy, the telehealth program offers remote patient monitoring, faith-based counseling, family counseling, and alumni support for clients who have completed their treatment. More specifically, the Faith in Recovery program aids clients in restoring their relationship with God while addressing their addiction or mental illness. All clients enrolled in a Banyan location can access these ancillary services via telehealth.
Benefits of Telehealth
The telehealth program offered at Banyan allows clients to continue their recovery treatment, making them more equipped to take on their new journey. This method of treatment eliminates travel time, offers a form of comfortability and convenience, as well as provides flexibility for clients attending work, school, etc. Clients can adjust and continue with treatment in the comfort of their own homes. For those stepping down from a more intensive level of care, telehealth makes it possible to complete an all-encompassing treatment plan. In the end, creating a more successful transition into a sober lifestyle.
While still providing an individualized and comprehensive approach to treatment, the telehealth program makes it more manageable for clients to adapt to life outside of treatment. Telehealth has revolutionized the way treatment is distributed in the healthcare industry and has saved the lives of many.
To learn how Banyan's innovative practices are improving the way addiction and mental health treatment is offered throughout the nation, please visit our national website at www.banyancenters.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder or substance use disorder, please call us today at (888) 230-3122.
