Bidding Set to Close on a 5 BR/3.5 BA Home on 2± Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

13303 Brookcrest Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 5 BR/3.5 BA home on 2.06 +/- acres w/Partially finished walk-out basement -- Inground pool & fenced back yard.”
— John NIcholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 5 BR/3.5 BA home on 2.06 +/- acres w/Partially finished walk-out basement -- Inground pool & fenced back yard -- New roof, new drain field & new well -- Conveniently located near Rt. 3, Rt. 1 & I-95 on Thursday, August 11 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“The sellers have relocated and have entrusted us to market and sell this well built Spotsylvania County home,” said Nicholls. “Your search for a home is over, so make plans to BID YOUR PRICE live on site or online!!”

“This home is conveniently located just off River Rd., and is only 3 miles from Rt. 3, 2.8 miles from Riverbend HS, 6 miles from I-95 & 8 miles from Rt. 1 and downtown Fredericksburg,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.

The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.

Thursday, August 11 at 2:00PM --13303 Brookcrest Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407

5 BR/3.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on 2.06 +/- acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This homes measures 2,554 +/- sf. above grade/1,008 +/- sf. basement, and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), large great room/family room, living room w/fireplace, dining room, mostly finished walk-out basement w/great living space, recreation area & fireplace, attic and an attached 576 +/- sf. attached 2 car garage.
• Hardwood flooring on the main level; carpet on upper level; basement has tile & carpet; bathrooms have linoleum flooring
• Heat pump for heating & cooling; 2 fireplaces (pellet stove insert conveys)
• Well & septic system (new septic system May 2022 w/warranty & new well in 2018); 2 electric water heaters
• 8'x16' front porch; 12'x24' rear deck
• 2 Storage sheds (one is currently being used to store the pool supplies)
• Fenced inground swimming pool (3'-8.5' depth)
• Other Features: new asphalt shingle roof (November 2021); fenced yard; gravel driveway; quiet established neighborhood; large back yard; hot tub (operational when last drained); Rainsoft water treatment system
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com

