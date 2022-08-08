Versalis Dunastyr a Petrochemical Company, Selects Antea Asset Integrity Software for its Mechanical Integrity Program

The First in Asset Intelligence & Digital Twin

Risk Based Inspection (RBI), Inspection Data Management System (IDMS), Integrity Operating Windows (IOW) and Data Management Services Selected by Versalis

PADOVA, ITALY, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versalis Dunastyr, a major petrochemical company based in Hungary, has selected Antea Web — the complete suite of Antea’s globally leading asset integrity management (AIM) software with digital twin, risk based inspection (RBI), inspection data management system (IDMS), integrity operating windows (IOW), and more — to ensure the mechanical integrity of its assets. As the leading producer of intermediates, polyethylene, styrene and elastomers in Hungary, Versalis required a robust and proven AIM platform that was comprehensive and able to seamlessly manage a vast array of different petrochemical asset types.

Antea was selected for its long-standing relationship with Versalis (including continuous agreements with Versalis Italy and Versalis United Kingdom), for its proven expertise in the sector, the feature-rich functionality of its software, and the value of Antea’s dedicated data management services and support.

Antea will continue to support Versalis beyond project implementation and into the future with ongoing resource deployment, either online or onsite, to provide technical support, training, subject matter expertise, and ongoing data management services to ensure optimization of the software and asset database. Versalis Dunastyr operators can expect optimized processes, reduced inspection costs, improved risk mitigation and overall benefits to maintenance and reliability.

This announcement is in keeping with the continued expansion of Antea worldwide, as this marks the first project for Antea in Hungary.

To learn more about Antea’s AIM, IDMS, and RBI software or vast array of data management services, visit www.antea.tech.

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied services with highly flexible software to ensure that businesses are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.