Interactive Video Wall Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% By 2029 | Key Players: Prestop, BY IDEUM, NAVORI, MultiTaction

The spread of modernity, urbanisation, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies is now accelerating at a breakneck pace. There have been numerous malls and other public gathering places. These walls are used in malls and other public locations to engage people by displaying many films across individual screens or a single video over the entire wall. Interactive video walls are quickly becoming the trend and demand of the current population as a result of this issue.
“Standard layout” is expected to hold the largest share of the types segment in the interactive video wall market due to the increasing demand for high-resolution multi-touch displays, especially in conference rooms, as well as their use as menu boards in restaurants to display pricing, menus, and wait times. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the interactive video wall market was valued at USD 16.00 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 31.19 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes
Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (US), eyefactive GmbH (Germany), BY IDEUM. (US), Intermedia Touch (US), MultiTaction (Finland), Panasonic Corporation of North America (US), Planar Systems, Inc. (US), Prestop (Netherlands), Pro Display (UK), ADFLOW Networks. (Canada), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), LG Electronics. (South Korea), NAVORI (Jordan), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Sony Europe B.V. (UK).
Key Market Segmentation
The interactive video wall market is segmented on the basis of types, display unit, frame size, deployment type, organisation size and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Types
Custom Layout
Standard Layout
Landscape and Portrait
3D Installation
Others
On the basis of types, the interactive video wall market is segmented into custom layout, landscape and portrait, 3D installation, and others.
Display Unit
LCD
LED
LPD
Others
On the basis of display unit, the interactive video wall market is segmented into LCD, LED, LPD, and others.
Frame Size
2x2
3x3
4x4
Others
On the basis of frame size, the interactive video wall market is segmented into 2x2, 3x3, 4x4, and others.
Deployment Type
Touch-Based
Touch less
Multi Touch
Others
On the basis of deployment type, the interactive video wall market is segmented into touch-based, touch less, multi touch, and others.
Organisation Size
Small and Medium Scale Enterprise
Large Scale Enterprise
On the basis of organisation size, the interactive video wall market is segmented into small and medium scale enterprise, large scale enterprise.
End Users
Retail
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Defence
Media and Entertainment
Others
On the basis of end users, the interactive video wall market is segmented into retail, IT and telecommunications, government and defence, media and entertainment, and others.
To Read More About This Report | Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-interactive-video-wall-market
By Region of Interactive Video Wall market:
North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)
Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)
MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA
North America dominates the interactive video wall market due to the rise in the adoption of interactive technologies. Furthermore, the growing uses of touch video walls in several industries including retail, government, corporate and others will further boost the growth of the interactive video wall market in the region during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the interactive video wall market due to the rise in the levels of investment that will help in the development of digital classrooms. Moreover, the growing deployment of interactive touch-screen display solutions in education institutes is further anticipated to propel the growth of the interactive video wall market in the region in the coming years.
