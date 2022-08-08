Warehouse Racking Market expected to Reach USD 8.85 billion with Size, Share, Demand & Revenue Forecast By 2029
Global Warehouse Racking Market was valued at USD 8.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.29 billion by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse Racking Market research report provides market potential, future opportunities, key drivers, industry-new challenges and risks market share along with the growth rate of the global Warehouse Racking market. The report also covers Currency and exchange fluctuations, import-export trade, and global market status in a future new pattern. The SWOT analysis, compiled by industry experts, industry concentration ratio and the recent developments for the global Warehouse Racking market share are covered in a statistical way in the form of tables and figures including graphs and charts for easy understanding. North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to the early adoption of racking systems, well-established distribution network, rising retail and food industries, and continuous innovations for storage space optimization within the region.
The reliable Warehouse Racking market report presents complete overview of the market where it covers various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape.The report focuses on the Warehouse Racking market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behaviour analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Warehouse Racking market.
Some of the major players operating in the warehouse racking market are
Daifuku Co., Ltd (Japan), Mecalux S.A (Spain), Kardex (Swiitzerland), Hannibal (U.S.), Emrack International (Australia), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Velca Racking Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), AK Material Handling Systems (U.S.), SCHAEFER SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD (India), Honeywell International Inc, (U.S.), Dematic (U.S.), MecHero From Bakomaju Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Arpac (Thailand) and Bulldog Rack Company (U.S.)
Segmentation:
The warehouse racking market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Selective Pallet Rack
Double Deep
Back Racking
Pallet Flow Rack
Drive-In/Drive-Thru Rack
Others
End-User
Automotive
Food and Beverage
Retail
Manufacturing
Warehouse and Logistics
Others
Market Scenario of Global Warehouse Racking Market
Global Warehouse Racking Market was valued at USD 8.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Warehouse racking is a type of system which is designed for the storage of materials in the warehouse; it is a steel structure that includes metal frames, beams and connectors. Methods such as clipping, welding and bolting are used to assemble and construct warehouse racking systems. Racking systems are available in different sizes and widths to support the material or object placed on it for storage purposes.
COVID-19 Impact on Warehouse Racking Market
The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a huge impact on the warehouse racking market. The various precautionary lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of disease led to the severe disruptions in various manufacturing and supply-chain operations. COVID's impact on the warehouse is estimated to have long-term consequences.
On the other side, however, the global supply chain and labor pool are fighting to keep up as COVID fluctuations and surges continue to appear in diverse parts of the world. Moreover, the warehouses are making modifications to satisfy consumer demand. Prior to the pandemic, the majority of manufacturers had implemented lean manufacturing as a best practice. Receiving items just-in-time (JIT) for manufacturing reduced inventory costs and maximized space use. After the COVID struck, this lean strategy left many manufacturers with inventory shortages and, in other cases, forced output to halt entirely.
Moreover, the emergence of the pandemic has a significant influence on the warehouse management system sector, as consumers are rapidly switching to internet platforms. Online demand for food and beverages, necessities, and prescriptions, all of which are delivered via unique contactless techniques, has surged. Raised online demand for diverse products has also increased the need for warehousing. Thus, the warehouse racking market is projected to expand largely over the pandemic period.
Recent Development
In November 2021, Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing Pte Ltd, a leading frozen foods manufacturer, and SSI SCHAEFER, the global leader in warehouse and logistics solutions, launched Singapore's largest automated rack-clad high bay warehouse storage facility in Q1 2022 at Tee Yih Jia's new $450 million production facility in Senoko – the "Tee Yih Jia Food Hub."
Warehouse Racking Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:
Drivers
Increased Demand for Warehouse Racking
Rising demand for pallet racking systems for cost-effective and timely goods movement is a major driver of the warehouse racking market. The market's prospects have improved as cross-border retail deliveries have increased. The warehouse racking market has also benefited from an increase in the number of contract logistics and distribution services in developing and developed countries worldwide. Furthermore, expanding storage system product variety is a prominent trend driving demand for innovative designs and materials in pallet racking systems. The ever-increasing requirement for frozen food storage in various regions of the world is also a significant catalyst for growth in the warehouse racking market.
The growing demand for capacity expansion in warehouses coupled with the expanding online retail industry will further propel the growth rate of the warehouse racking market. Additionally, the expansion of the automotive, food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, and others is projected to bolster the market's growth.
Opportunities
Growing Investments and Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Furthermore, various investments by the market players for effective storage solutions to improve their inventory management extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in warehouse infrastructure will further expand the future growth of the warehouse racking market.
Restraints/Challenges
Ineffective Warehouse Racking
A number of other retail firms have experienced disastrous difficulties in meeting client expectations due to a lack of effective warehouse racking. This dearth of automation and technologies in warehouse infrastructure is a major reason for ineffective warehouse racking, which largely impedes the market growth over the forecasted period.
Complexity of Racking
The major disadvantage of drive-in racking is that newer products will replace older ones and be placed in front of the racking. As more pallets are added into the system, the pallet that was loaded first will be relocated to the back. This factor poses as a significant challenge for the warehouse racking market growth rate.
Key questions answered in this report – Global Warehouse Racking Market Data Survey Report
What will be the market size and the growth rate?
What are the key factors driving the Global Warehouse Racking Market?
Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Global Warehouse Racking Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Warehouse Racking Market?
What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth into Global Warehouse Racking Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Warehouse Racking Market?
What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Warehouse Racking Market market?
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Warehouse Racking Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Warehouse Racking market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.
Warehouse Racking Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Warehouse Racking Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.
Warehouse RackingProfiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Warehouse Racking market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.
Warehouse Racking Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Warehouse Racking Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Warehouse Racking Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Warehouse Racking Market.
Warehouse Racking Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Warehouse Racking Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.
To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Global Warehouse Racking Market market.
