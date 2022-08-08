Bottled Cocktail Market Size, Trends, Massive Growth and is Anticipated to Grasp the value of USD 42.80 billion by 2028
The strong presence of alcohol bars across the world is the factor responsible for the growth of the bottled cocktail marketPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bottled Cocktail Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 42.80 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.90% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The strong presence of alcohol bars across the world is the factor responsible for the growth of the bottled cocktail market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
A cocktail is a type of an alcoholic mixed drink, which is either a combination of spirits or one or more spirits mixed with other ingredients such as flavored syrup, fruit juice or cream. There are several types of cocktails, based on the number and kind of ingredients added. The consumers are persistently seeking out convenient forms of alcoholic beverages counting alcopops and bottled cocktails, and no longer prefer to spend time at bars or restaurants which is amongst the major factor expected to fuel the growth of the market. Also the rise in demand among the global population, particularly amongst millennial who are inclined towards premiumization and high disposable incomes in developing countries are also projected to drive the demand for bottled cocktail market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
Europe leads the bottled cocktail market owing to the rise in interest for mixed refreshments as well as the rise in preference for bottled cocktails is witnessed amongst millennial. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the developing consumer lifestyles, high purchasing capacity of the consumers and their changing tastes as well as preferences associated with cultural and social factors.
the heavy duties and taxation and various health issues related to consumption of alcohol are expected to obstruct the bottled cocktail market growth rate, whereas the cultural and religious beliefs across a number of countries can pose as a market challenge for bottled cocktail market in the above mentioned forecast period.
This Global bottled cocktail market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on bottled cocktail market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
The bottled cocktail market is segmented on the basis of type, alcoholic content, additive ingredient, primary ingredient and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Based on type, the bottled cocktail market has been segmented into long drinks and others.
The bottled cocktail market is also segmented on the basis of alcoholic content into less than 5%, 5-8% and more than 8%.
On the basis of additive ingredient, the bottled cocktail market has been segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Non-alcoholic has further been segmented into fruits, caffeine and others.
On the basis of primary ingredient, the bottled cocktail market has been segmented into malt-based, spirit-based, wine-based and others.
The distribution channel segment of the bottled cocktail market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. Store-based has further been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores and others.
Analysts at DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH sheds light on Bottled Cocktail Market data by Country
The country section of the bottled cocktail market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
