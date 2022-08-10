Uniplaces Debuts Uniresidences for Purpose-Built Student Accommodation
Uniresidences, powered by Uniplaces, has been launched with dedicated student residences in over 30 European cities, and more to be added in the coming weeks.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniplaces, the European online renting platform for students, has just expanded their accommodation offering with the launch of a new search engine dedicated to student residences called Uniresidences. The new marketplace focuses on purpose-built student accommodation, offering student residences with dedicated infrastructure and special lifestyle offerings.
Designed with communal life in mind, Uniresidences’ accommodation offerings intend to provide extra convenience and security for tenants with features like concierge services, common living and studying spaces, gyms, pools and more, with features varying from residence to residence.
Just like Uniplaces, properties advertised on Uniresidences undergo a verification process to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of listings. The new platform also offers tenants dedicated support through a team of multilingual agents, extending its original service profile to the new product.
Uniplaces was born in 2013 to make it easy to rent a new home in a new country. Since then Uniplaces has grown and reached 10 million nights booked through the platform, and currently offers the possibility to rent a unique place in 30 different countries and with more than 150,000 available homes for every budget, making it possible for students and professionals to rent a new home safely in a new country.
