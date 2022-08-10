Uniplaces Debuts Uniresidences for Purpose-Built Student Accommodation

About

Uniplaces was born in 2013 to make it easy to rent a new home in a new country. Since then Uniplaces has grown and reached 10 million nights booked through the platform, and currently offers the possibility to rent a unique place in 30 different countries and with more than 150,000 available homes. Every day, Uniplaces offers unique places for every budget, just for a month or forever, making it possible for students and professionals to rent a new home safely in a new country, providing anyone with the ability to live anywhere, without hassle or bureaucracies.

