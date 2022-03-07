Uniplaces 2021 Results
Uniplaces, the European online renting platform for students, announced today their Q4 and 2021 results.
In 2021, Uniplaces reached operational profitability for the first time in the company’s history, becoming the first international mid and long-term rental platform to achieve this important milestone”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 results show the success of a plan initiated in 2019 to demonstrate that Uniplaces could build a platform to deliver a solution to improve the lives of tenants and landlords and at the same time be a sustainable business.
— Cyril Jessua
This news comes in the wake of many accomplishments of the company, including:
- Q4 Revenue increased 3x;
- EBITDA margin in S2 higher than 20%;
- Positive EBITDA for the fiscal year.
To learn more about Uniplaces 2021 results visit https://newsroom.uniplaces.com/uniplaces-2021-results-514f89fbfd0a
About Uniplaces:
Uniplaces was born in 2013 to make it easy to rent a new home in a new country. Since then Uniplaces has grown and reached 10 million nights booked through the platform, and currently offers the possibility to rent a unique place in 30 different countries and with more than 150,000 available homes for every budget, making it possible for students and professionals to rent a new home safely in a new country.
Paulo Sousa
Uniplaces
marketing@uniplaces.com
