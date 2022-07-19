Uniplaces Will Pay a Lucky Tenant's Rent Up to 6 Months

Uniplaces, the European online renting platform for students, has started a new summer campaign, offering customers the chance to have their rent paid.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniplaces has launched a new special summer campaign to allow one lucky customer the chance to have their rent paid for up to 6 months. Entitled #6MonthsRentFree, the offer allows users to qualify by having a confirmed and paid booking request on the company's website. Any customer who books and pays for accommodation between July 1st, 2022 and August 31st, 2022 is automatically entered to potentially win the prize of six months of rent for paid accommodation by the company, up to €9000, between the period of July 1st, 2022 to March 1st, 2023.

The grand winner will be announced on the first week of September, and will be required to share their unique experiences on social media throughout their stay at the accommodation, including weekly updates with the tag #UniplacesLife. Additionally, winners will be asked to share digital photos for use on Uniplaces-owned channels. Full terms and conditions are available on the company's website.

About Uniplaces:
Uniplaces was born in 2013 to make it easy to rent a new home in a new country. Since then Uniplaces has grown and reached 10 million nights booked through the platform, and currently offers the possibility to rent a unique place in 30 different countries and with more than 150,000 available homes. Every day, Uniplaces offers unique places for every budget, just for a month or forever, making it possible for students and professionals to rent a new home safely in a new country, providing anyone with the ability to live anywhere, without hassle or bureaucracies.

