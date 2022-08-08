Vice President Harris Has the Opportunity to Solve America's Mother of all Problems

Showing 1) How to measure the four levels of wisdom. 2) How to use the brain and mind to improve each other. How the self-image determines wisdom. Wisdom education is brain cleaning education. use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

VP Harris Can Use Her Powers to Focus on Creating an Emotionally Super Healthy America. Creating Selflessness is the Key to a Crises Free, Thriving America.

VP Harris has the opportunity to become the most outstanding VP ever. She can solve America's fundamental crisis by focusing on creating an emotionally super healthy America.” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- VP Harris has her plate full with trying to address the symptoms of America's crises. She is trying to control and manage the heat and smoke while ignoring the fire. The mother of all societal traps America is in is due to the American world order being based on ignorance of the mind, resulting in making America an emotionally challenged country. America needs a leader who can fix this problem. She is in this unique power position where she has all this power, but her focus is too scattered to achieve thriving and specific results. Just imagine if she made it her business to make America into an emotional health superpower.All this confusion about where to begin to solve the many crises America is trapped in has a simple solution.The deadly combination of creating trophy self-images and positive thinking has created an emotionally challenged America. Emotional health itself is under the radar screen. Emotional sickness keeps causing damage to all aspects of life without being identified as the cause.America is tribal. America is trophy self-image driven. America believes in positive thinking. Each of these creates a phony overconfident self-image that leads to a reality gap, and the combined damaging impact has created all these societal traps.There is a simple solution. Replace the trophy self-image with a selfless individual/group self-image. Even define peace as selflessness. Replace positive thinking with truth-based thinking. Let self-confidence be earned.The mother of all social problems is the ignorance of what the mind is. Fix the ignorance of the mind. Define the mind and brain as separate entities. Create a separate brain education industry. Identify emotional health as separate from mental health. Establish emotional health hospitals and departments. Create a selflessness-generating upbringing industry.Create Wisdom Centers, Brain Power, and Shy Power Clubs. Create emotional health apps. Create a virtual Wisdom Land...

