Vice President Harris Has the Opportunity to Solve America's Mother of all Problems

An image of the brain and mind observing each other. Showing how to measure wisdom by measuring the self-image level.

Showing 1) How to measure the four levels of wisdom. 2) How to use the brain and mind to improve each other. How the self-image determines wisdom.

Brain education is about actualizing your full emotional health power.

Wisdom education is brain cleaning education.

Identify with the mind and with it heal the brain.

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

VP Harris Can Use Her Powers to Focus on Creating an Emotionally Super Healthy America. Creating Selflessness is the Key to a Crises Free, Thriving America.

VP Harris has the opportunity to become the most outstanding VP ever. She can solve America's fundamental crisis by focusing on creating an emotionally super healthy America.”
— Sajid Khan
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VP Harris has her plate full with trying to address the symptoms of America's crises. She is trying to control and manage the heat and smoke while ignoring the fire. The mother of all societal traps America is in is due to the American world order being based on ignorance of the mind, resulting in making America an emotionally challenged country. America needs a leader who can fix this problem. She is in this unique power position where she has all this power, but her focus is too scattered to achieve thriving and specific results. Just imagine if she made it her business to make America into an emotional health superpower.

All this confusion about where to begin to solve the many crises America is trapped in has a simple solution.

The deadly combination of creating trophy self-images and positive thinking has created an emotionally challenged America. Emotional health itself is under the radar screen. Emotional sickness keeps causing damage to all aspects of life without being identified as the cause.

America is tribal. America is trophy self-image driven. America believes in positive thinking. Each of these creates a phony overconfident self-image that leads to a reality gap, and the combined damaging impact has created all these societal traps.

There is a simple solution. Replace the trophy self-image with a selfless individual/group self-image. Even define peace as selflessness. Replace positive thinking with truth-based thinking. Let self-confidence be earned.

The mother of all social problems is the ignorance of what the mind is. Fix the ignorance of the mind. Define the mind and brain as separate entities. Create a separate brain education industry. Identify emotional health as separate from mental health. Establish emotional health hospitals and departments. Create a selflessness-generating upbringing industry.

Create Wisdom Centers, Brain Power, and Shy Power Clubs. Create emotional health apps. Create a virtual Wisdom Land...

http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/4th_r_foundation/

Sajid Khan, President/Dr. Leong Ying, Vice President
4th R Foundation
+1 201-450-8098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR AND PRICELESS APPLICATIONS.

You just read:

Vice President Harris Has the Opportunity to Solve America's Mother of all Problems

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sajid Khan, President/Dr. Leong Ying, Vice President
4th R Foundation
+1 201-450-8098
Company/Organization
4th R Foundation
2 Union Place
Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, 07660
United States
2018141808
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Vice President Harris Has the Opportunity to Solve America's Mother of all Problems
The Current World Order Is Based on the Ignorance of the Mind. Defining the Mind Exactly as it is, is the Key Solution
As God is the Word, His Words are Just as Empowering. God's Words Must be Perfectly Understood and Their Power Harnessed
View All Stories From This Author