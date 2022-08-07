Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Rocket Attacks in Israel and Gaza

In response to media queries, the MFA Spokesperson said:

 

Singapore remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and Israel. We are saddened by the loss of innocent civilian lives. We call upon all parties to cease attacks against civilian targets, de-escalate the situation and work towards a durable ceasefire. All parties have a responsibility to protect the safety and security of civilians.

 

Singaporeans in Israel are strongly advised to be on high alert and monitor the news closely. They should follow instructions from the local authorities and take the necessary precautions for their personal safety.  Singaporeans in Israel should register themselves, if not already done so, at http://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/Should Singaporeans require consular assistance, they can contact our HCG in Tel Aviv or the MFA Duty Office (24-hours) at:

 

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore – Israel (Tel Aviv)

Address: Habarvel 34 (5th floor), Tel Aviv 6971052, Israel

Tel: +972-3-647-6159,  +972-3- 547-5109

Fax: +972-3-617-9027

Email: sgleitman@gmail.com

 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_office@mfa.gov.sg

 

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 AUGUST 2022

