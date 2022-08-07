Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Frederick County

Submit Release
(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Frederick County.

At about 9 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 270, north of Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville, Maryland for a report of a motor vehicle crash.  According to a preliminary investigation, a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on Interstate 270, north of Doctor Perry Road, when for unknown reasons, a 2011 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle began to wobble and lost control. 

The driver of the motorcycle, Shaun Vincent Thomas, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, laid the motorcycle down and was ejected.  Thomas was declared deceased at the scene. The road was closed for approximately one hour following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation…

