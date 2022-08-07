Submit Release
Traveller between Macao and Zhuhai tested positive in Zhuhai; The case’s resided building has been sealed immediately; Key Area NAT will be launched for the vicinity of the case’s workplace

MACAU, August 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre received a report from Zhuhai this morning (7 August) that a case tested positive for COVID-19 by nucleic acid test has recent travel records between Macao and Zhuhai.

According to the Centre, although the case has tested negative in the last dozen times of nucleic acid tests in Macao before 4 August, the risk of transmission in the areas where the case lives and works cannot be ruled out. Therefore, the building where the case resided before 4 August, i.e. Edf. Polytec Garden, has been sealed immediately, with the period of sealing to be determined based on the results of the residents’ nucleic acid test and further risk assessment.

In addition, the Centre is making arrangements to roll out Key Area Nucleic Acid Testing for the vicinity of the case’s workplace (i.e. the bakery inside GRAND MART in Taipa), so as to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community. Details of relevant NAT arrangements will be announced soon.

