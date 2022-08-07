IAM to organise anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign as a joint effort of government and associations to consolidate results of epidemic prevention

MACAU, August 7 - In order to further consolidate the results of epidemic prevention, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will organise a two-phase anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign together with the health authorities and a number of associations, starting from tomorrow (8 August). It is aimed to raise the public’s concern for community cleaning and public hygiene protection, and to jointly build a solid front of epidemic prevention through a series of work including strengthened cleaning and disinfection of public streets and facilities, key hygienic screening and precautionary cleaning and disinfection of buildings once controlled as Red Code Zones for epidemic prevention, and arrangements for the public to clean the buildings and safeguard public hygiene.

With “Stay vigilant in epidemic prevention and control, join community cleaning together” as its slogan, the anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign will last for five months. It is hoped that under the context of the normalisation of epidemic prevention, the public in Macao will join hands to maintain the overall environmental hygiene of the community and prevent the potential spread of epidemic diseases.

The first phase of the anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign will be launched tomorrow. IAM will carry out targeted hygienic screening of low-rise buildings once controlled as Red Code Zones for epidemic prevention, and precautionary cleaning and disinfection of building clusters in the northern district with high population density and unsatisfying hygienic conditions inside, so as to reduce the risks of outbreaks of epidemic diseases.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in mid-June, IAM has been sending additional personnel and street-washing vehicles to clean sidewalks and roads in various districts of Macao with diluted bleach and high-pressure water jets, as well as additional personnel to wipe the handrails of public escalators, bus stop shelters, bus stop signs, parking metres and other public facilities, and spray disinfectant on public drains, sidewalk handrails and railings. Special teams have also been arranged to step up cleaning and disinfection of hawker areas and markets with higher people flow, and public toilets, striving to keep the street environment clean and hygienic. The above work will be continuously carried out under the context of the normalisation of epidemic prevention.

The second phase of the anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign will be carried out from September to December through a trilateral collaboration between the government, associations and the public, where they will jointly implement various public hygiene measures. During this period, IAM will work with a number of associations to carry out anti-epidemic community cleaning activities in various districts of Macao, and organise the public to clean the public facilities in the districts, so as to raise their awareness of epidemic prevention and public hygiene. At the same time, educational publicity will be stepped up to encourage the public to take the initiative to clean the environment of the buildings they live in, improve and continuously maintain public hygiene, and create healthy buildings, so as to prevent epidemic rebound.

Epidemic prevention requires the joint participation and active cooperation of all members of the public. IAM calls on the public to raise awareness of epidemic prevention and civic responsibilities, pay attention to personal and public hygiene in their daily lives, and take adequate measures to keep the community clean. IAM will also mobilise social forces through a series of activities and normalise epidemic prevention measures, with the aim of building a solid front of epidemic prevention.