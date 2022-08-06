Digital transformation week 2022 to be held in Thừa Thiên Huế

VIETNAM, August 6 -

HÀ NỘI — The Digital Transformation Week 2022 is set to take place in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế on August 17.

Themed “Digital transformation creates momentum to accelerate socio-economic development”, the event is expected to attract the participation of 50 speakers, more than 100 small- and medium -sized enterprises (SMEs) registering to attend digital transformation training, over 1,000 delegates attending conferences and some 3,000 delegates participating in exhibitions.

The event which will be co-organised by the People’s Committee of Thừa Thiên Huế and Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) is one of the province’s activities to respond to the national digital transformation day which will be held on October 10.

It will have many activities such as four conferences, three in-depth seminars, exhibitions and launching of digital solution platforms, signing digital transformation co-operation agreements between businesses and the province’s departments and agencies.

As a locality with strong culture and heritage, Thừa Thiên-Huế will organise a separate conference on "Digital transformation: promoting the strength of culture – heritage” to find solutions to preserve, promote and enhance cultural and heritage values. The conference is expected to attract the participation of leaders of both local and foreign heritage management agencies, digital transformation experts, and leading enterprises providing technology in the field of heritage and culture.

Thừa Thiên-Huế has been evaluated as one of the leading localities in the country in digital transformation. In 2020, the province ranked second out of 63 provinces and cities in terms of provincial digital transformation index (DTI), and third in administrative procedure reform.

Notably, after three years of implementation, the Hue-S platform has nearly 900,000 accounts and 17 million visits. Thừa Thiên-Huế sets a target to achieve all digital government criteria, more than 90 per cent of public services at level 4 by 2025. The digital economy is expected to contribute from 15-20 per cent of the province’s GRDP. All of its agencies would deploy Cloud technology and have more than 300 digital technology enterprises. — VNS