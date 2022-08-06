Submit Release
News Search

There were 87 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,430 in the last 365 days.

Viettel Telecom introduces tracking device vTag

VIETNAM, August 6 -  

HCM CITY — Viettel Telecom has officially launched a tracking device called vTag, which Viettel hopes can compete with Apple's AirTag.

The device has features such as real-time positioning, travel history, SOS alert, a warning when leaving preset zones (Geo-fencing), and is water/dust resistance as per IP67 standard.

vTag is a tracking device that uses the technologies of NB-IoT and GSM to locate and monitor children, valuable objects and personal items.

Nguyễn Trọng Tính, deputy general director of Viettel Telecom, said that vTag uses GPS satellite technology and mobile signals to help track objects.

The device is compact and designed in a hook-and-loop case which can be worn around the neck, attached to objects or combined with a case or a silicone strap to wear on the wrist.

Designed to support positioning using GPS, positioning based on Wifi and Mobile Cell, vTag uses energy-saving technologies, with a long latency battery life (up to three months).

The device has a listed price of VNĐ990,000. Customers will have to pay VNĐ35,000 for an eSIM registration fee, and VNĐ25,000 per month for a data package. — VNS

You just read:

Viettel Telecom introduces tracking device vTag

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.