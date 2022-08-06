Viettel Telecom introduces tracking device vTag

VIETNAM, August 6 -

HCM CITY — Viettel Telecom has officially launched a tracking device called vTag, which Viettel hopes can compete with Apple's AirTag.

The device has features such as real-time positioning, travel history, SOS alert, a warning when leaving preset zones (Geo-fencing), and is water/dust resistance as per IP67 standard.

vTag is a tracking device that uses the technologies of NB-IoT and GSM to locate and monitor children, valuable objects and personal items.

Nguyễn Trọng Tính, deputy general director of Viettel Telecom, said that vTag uses GPS satellite technology and mobile signals to help track objects.

The device is compact and designed in a hook-and-loop case which can be worn around the neck, attached to objects or combined with a case or a silicone strap to wear on the wrist.

Designed to support positioning using GPS, positioning based on Wifi and Mobile Cell, vTag uses energy-saving technologies, with a long latency battery life (up to three months).

The device has a listed price of VNĐ990,000. Customers will have to pay VNĐ35,000 for an eSIM registration fee, and VNĐ25,000 per month for a data package. — VNS