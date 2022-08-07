Berlin Barracks / DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A3004441
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/07/22 @ 0036 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal
ACCUSED: Brandon M. Arms
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an intoxicated male that was causing a disturbance at a bar in Waterbury after being refused service. The complainant advised the male had left in a vehicle. Troopers responding to the scene spotted the vehicle matching the description provided traveling east on US Route 2 in Middlesex. Troopers observed the vehicle operating erratically and crossing the center line into the opposite lane of travel and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the operator, Mr. Arms, was operating under the influence. Mr. Arms was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Montpelier PD for processing. Mr. Arms was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/22 @ 0830
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.