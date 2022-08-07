Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/22 @ 0036 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Brandon M. Arms                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an intoxicated male that was causing a disturbance at a bar in Waterbury after being refused service. The complainant advised the male had left in a vehicle.  Troopers responding to the scene spotted the vehicle matching the description provided traveling east on US Route 2 in Middlesex.  Troopers observed the vehicle operating erratically and crossing the center line into the opposite lane of travel and conducted a motor vehicle stop.  Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the operator, Mr. Arms, was operating under the influence.  Mr. Arms was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Montpelier PD for processing.  Mr. Arms was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charge.    

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/22 @ 0830           

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

