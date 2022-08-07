Williston Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1005004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 07, 2022 at 0027 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Jericho VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Clayton McMahon
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 07, 2022 at approximately 0027 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle after observing a speeding violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Clayton McMahon (24) of Colchester. Investigation revealed McMahon was operating a motor vehicle that was criminally suspended stemming from a previous DUI. While speaking with McMahon, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment. McMahon was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, McMahon was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111