Submit Release
News Search

There were 77 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,424 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1005004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  August 07, 2022 at 0027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Jericho VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Clayton McMahon                                         

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On August 07, 2022 at approximately 0027 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle after observing a speeding violation.  The operator of the vehicle was identified as Clayton McMahon (24) of Colchester.  Investigation revealed McMahon was operating a motor vehicle that was criminally suspended stemming from a previous DUI.  While speaking with McMahon, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment.  McMahon was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, McMahon was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours        

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.