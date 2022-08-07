Williston Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1005004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 07, 2022 at 0027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Jericho VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Clayton McMahon

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 07, 2022 at approximately 0027 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle after observing a speeding violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Clayton McMahon (24) of Colchester. Investigation revealed McMahon was operating a motor vehicle that was criminally suspended stemming from a previous DUI. While speaking with McMahon, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment. McMahon was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, McMahon was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111