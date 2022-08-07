Berlin Barracks/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004438
TROOPER: Sergeant Comtois
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/06/22 @ 2349
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Montpelier VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Yuol Yuol
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported vehicle driving erratically. While responding to the area, Troopers came upon the vehicle on Memorial Drive in Montpelier. The operator, Yuol was found to be under the influence of alcohol and run through standardized field sobriety exercises. Yuol was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 08/25/2022 to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191