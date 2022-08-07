Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004438

TROOPER: Sergeant Comtois  

STATION: VSP- Berlin                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/22 @ 2349

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Montpelier VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Yuol Yuol

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported vehicle driving erratically.  While responding to the area, Troopers came upon the vehicle on Memorial Drive in Montpelier.  The operator, Yuol was found to be under the influence of alcohol and run through standardized field sobriety exercises.  Yuol was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Montpelier Police Department for processing.  He was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 08/25/2022 to answer to the charge of DUI.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/25/2022 at 0830 hours     

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

Berlin Barracks/DUI

