Silver Alert: Mark Hagen

SILVER ALERT

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Mark Hagen who was last seen Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm when he left his home on Breakwater Farm Rd. in Cape Elizabeth. He is a white male, 5’11”, 172 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray pants. If you see Mark Hagen please call the Cape Elizabeth Police Department at 207.874.8575

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

