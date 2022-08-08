Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,435 in the last 365 days.

Kounotori Token: Defining Hyper-deflationary

Kounotori token LOGO

Kounotori Logo

Current Kounotori burns from reflections

Current KTO burns from reflections

With an expedited burn rate, Kounotori is redefining how crypto burns function.

Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart contracts of a variety of new alternative cryptocurrencies now include transaction and transfer fees (reflections). These fees are often sent to a treasury or marketing wallet to pay for specific project components. By allocating these fees to token holders and marketing and development expenditures, Kounotori Token has achieved a leading position in the market.

According to Kounotori's Whitepaper, the transaction fees are maxed out at 10%, with 3% going to holders and 7% going towards the Marketing wallet. The fact that the contract has not been renounced gives the developers the advantage of shifting the fees in one direction or the other to favor either the holders or Marketing and Development more. This function has previously been applied several times for double reflection events for holders and no tax events on buys.

Because the burn wallet includes $KTO, it is also defined as a holder and earns a portion of every transaction. As of press time, 27,642,518,408,057 tokens had been transferred to the burn wallet solely through reflections, in addition to 400,000,000,000,000 tokens burnt during launch and 6,108,481,622,326 tokens burned through developer and community burn events.

To compare, Shiba Inu has burned 136,000,000,000 tokens to date with their recently developed burn portal. This equates to around 28 billion SHIB burned monthly, whereas KTO burns approximately 3.5 trillion tokens per month, resulting in 198 times more tokens burned than Shiba Inu at the current pace. If this burn rate continues, Kounotori will have burned over 54 trillion tokens by the end of the year and over 270 trillion tokens in five years. Keep in mind that Kounotori Token is still a well-kept cryptocurrency secret, with just over 2000 holders and an average daily volume of $2,000 per day; as the volume grows, so will the burn rate.

Kounotori Token debuted on the Ethereum network on the 3rd of December 2021 and has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency. (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team is developing a centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the most considerable returns in a stablecoin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, which does not currently exist in De-Fi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts, "adopting elements of centralization into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market."

The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: "Our dedication to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space."

To learn more about Kounotori Token, go to the Website or join the Telegram or Discord.

Kounotori Token is currently trading at $0.000000004285 with a daily $6,654 of and 2050 as of press time.

Disclaimer: The information posted in the article is for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Do conduct your research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

John Klave
Kounotori Token
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

How to buy Kounotori token

You just read:

Kounotori Token: Defining Hyper-deflationary

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.