Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart contracts of a variety of new alternative cryptocurrencies now include transaction and transfer fees (reflections). These fees are often sent to a treasury or marketing wallet to pay for specific project components. By allocating these fees to token holders and marketing and development expenditures, Kounotori Token has achieved a leading position in the market.

According to Kounotori's Whitepaper, the transaction fees are maxed out at 10%, with 3% going to holders and 7% going towards the Marketing wallet. The fact that the contract has not been renounced gives the developers the advantage of shifting the fees in one direction or the other to favor either the holders or Marketing and Development more. This function has previously been applied several times for double reflection events for holders and no tax events on buys.

Because the burn wallet includes $KTO, it is also defined as a holder and earns a portion of every transaction. As of press time, 27,642,518,408,057 tokens had been transferred to the burn wallet solely through reflections, in addition to 400,000,000,000,000 tokens burnt during launch and 6,108,481,622,326 tokens burned through developer and community burn events.

To compare, Shiba Inu has burned 136,000,000,000 tokens to date with their recently developed burn portal. This equates to around 28 billion SHIB burned monthly, whereas KTO burns approximately 3.5 trillion tokens per month, resulting in 198 times more tokens burned than Shiba Inu at the current pace. If this burn rate continues, Kounotori will have burned over 54 trillion tokens by the end of the year and over 270 trillion tokens in five years. Keep in mind that Kounotori Token is still a well-kept cryptocurrency secret, with just over 2000 holders and an average daily volume of $2,000 per day; as the volume grows, so will the burn rate.

Kounotori Token debuted on the Ethereum network on the 3rd of December 2021 and has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency. (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team is developing a centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the most considerable returns in a stablecoin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, which does not currently exist in De-Fi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts, "adopting elements of centralization into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market."

The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: "Our dedication to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space."

Kounotori Token is currently trading at $0.000000004285 with a daily $6,654 of and 2050 as of press time.

