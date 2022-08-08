Jacksonville’s First Female – Black Owned “Selfie Museum and Showroom” Takes Center Stage

Carissa Glanton, owner of the Selfie Showroom The Selfie Showroom in Jacksonville The Selfie Showroom

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts say more than 93 million selfies are taken each day with myriad problems ranging from poor lighting to photobombing. Now one Florida creative is leveling up the Selfie sensation with a picture-perfect option for die-hard enthusiasts. Meet Carissa Glanton, curator of the first black-owned Selfie Showroom in the Sunshine State.

With more than a decade of experience as a professional photographer, Carissa, a.k.a. Diamondeyezzz, knows how to make a picture pop. Using her creative eye and versatility, she built each set from the ground up. Fans of her DIY-style photography follow her for the latest props, gadgets, and behind-the-scenes info from this rising media mogul.

Carissa, a celebrated Amazon influencer, is bringing her know-how to a broader audience with her brick-and-mortar style Selfie Museum. The lavish Selfie Studio, located in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida, at 9433 Lem Turner Road boats 20 unique sets for eye-catching content.

The 2,400 square feet event space is perfect for parties, date nights, or an evening of fun with the girls.

Whatever the theme, the Selfie Studio has guests covered. The state-of-the-art backdrops and staging have appropriate lighting for smartphones and high-tech videography. Signature scenes include original themes of a night on the town at the local club, soaking in suds in a modern tub, or a simulated first-class airplane ride.

The creators of the Selfie Showroom have thought of everything from romantic spaces strewn with red flowers to all-white abstract designs with a giant giraffe! Engagement themes include a garden party complete with an ivy-covered swing. Clients who want a touch of royalty will be pleased to find a passionate purple space decked out with luxury touches. And for those who want to up their game, there is even a golden throne!

Carissa’s vision has come to fruition with the ultimate content creation space at the Selfie Showroom.

For more information, contact Carissa Glanton at 904.351.6050 or info@selfieshowroom.com.

Social Media:

https://www.tiktok.com/@diamondeyezzz

www.instagram.com/theselfieshowroom

www.instagram.com/diamondeyezzz

https://www.facebook.com/theselfieshowroom