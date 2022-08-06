Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One Offense: 400 Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in the 400 block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:15 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect then engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is approximately 5’11” tall and approximately in his late 20s to early 30s. He was last seen wearing black running pants, a black running jacket, a white t-shirt, and running shoes.

Anyone who knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.