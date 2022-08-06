Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 5100 Block of F Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in the 5100 block of F Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:04 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was in a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to open the doors of the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to flee the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.