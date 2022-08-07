Submit Release
Swedish Visual Artist Jocke Larsson Releases "Dreamcatcher" NFT Collection to inspire people to follow their dreams

A dreamy blue toned digital art painting with a dreamy flow pattern created to inspire people to go catch their dreams

Dreamcatcher NFT collection by JOLAr

Blue toned streaks is visible in this digital painting on a black background. A simple flow created to let your mind travel and hopefully inspire you to believe that you can catch your dreams.

Dreamcatcher Number One Of Four Created By Swedish Visual Artist Jocke Larsson

A black and white portrait of the visual artist Jocke Larsson

Portrait of visual artist Jocke Larsson aka JOLAr

JOLAr is a visual artist creating digital art in a variety of styles. The inspiring "Dreamcatcher" collection is his first NFT project released this year.

If I can inspire just one person to believe in themselves and believe that anything is possible, that it is worth every effort to catch that dream, I have reached the higher purpose I strive for.”
— JOLAr
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish visual artist Jocke Larsson working under the name of JOLAr recently released his first NFT collection "Dreamcatcher" with the sole purpose of inspiring people to go catch their dreams. He started the creative process of this Dreamcatcher themed collection in 2019 and after numerous changes, recreations and fine tuning of the details it was finally released to the public on June 4th 2022.

Each of the four artworks in the collection tells its own visual story and this mind digging style is something you can see in almost all his work. The flow, the colors, the mood and the deeper purpose is always present in Jockes art.

When purchasing an NFT in the collection you will get access to a print file which enables you to print the artwork, frame it and hang it in your home. All the artworks found in "Dreamcatcher“ are created on a one of a kind basis - just like any traditional painting.

Digital art is on the rise but something that represent Jockes style is that he includes some raw feeling just like if the paintings should have been done with traditional tools like brushes on a canvas using oil paint for instance. That natural look is what makes his art more unique in a way and collectors looking for something inspired by traditional art will definitely like this collection among the other artworks presented on his website and the NFT platforms where he is represented.

This particular collection is only available at the OpenSea NFT marketplace and the current price is 0.1 ETH for each artwork.

Hopefully the creator of this collection will reach his goal of inspiring people to go after what they dream about no matter what anyone else thinks or might say. Now that is a deeper purpose worth its name!

Jocke Larsson
JOLAr
+46 73 760 39 57
jocke-larsson@hotmail.com

